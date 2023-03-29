Tulane University School of Medicine has breakthrough lung cancer diagnostics

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

With new, state-of-the-art technology, Tulane University School of Medicine is proud to announce a breakthrough in diagnosing lung cancer.

The Robotic Broadcast B Program allows for the diagnosis of lung cancer much earlier than usually, creating an opportunity for better treatment faster.

The robotic bronchoscope allows us to control a thin catheter that lets us virtually get anywhere in the lungs. We combined this technology with advanced CAT scan imaging during the procedure which allows us to accurately navigate to and biopsy any area of the lung.

Our doctors were the first in the area to combine robotic bronchoscopy with advanced CAT scan imaging, which allows us to diagnose lung cancer earlier than ever before.

At Tulane, we have board certified interventional pulmonologists performing these procedures. The potential risks are quite low and it’s an easily well tolerated procedure. We can get you back to work or back to doing what you want to do very quickly -- usually same day or the next day!