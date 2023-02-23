Tulane University School of Medicine has treatment options for eardrum injuries

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/.

If you’re experiencing hearing difficulties, pain or infection after getting water in your ear, it’s possible that you may have a hole in your eardrum. A hole in the eardrum is a common condition that can affect people of all ages. At Tulane University School of Medicine, we have several treatment options available to help patients with this condition.

One option for treating a hole in the eardrum is observation. Sometimes, the hole may heal on its own over time, especially if it’s small. However, if the hole is larger or doesn’t heal on its own, surgery may be necessary.

Traditionally, surgery for a hole in the eardrum involved making a cut behind the ear. While this technique is still effective, modern advancements in technology have made it possible to perform the entire procedure through the ear canal with no external scar. This minimally invasive approach is often preferred by patients, as it results in less pain and a quicker recovery time.

At Tulane University School of Medicine, we have a team of experienced ear specialists who can diagnose and treat a hole in the eardrum. Our goal is to provide the best possible care for our patients, and we’re committed to using the latest techniques and technologies to achieve that goal.

If you’re experiencing symptoms of a hole in the eardrum, don’t hesitate to contact us for an evaluation. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets your needs and helps restore your hearing and quality of life.