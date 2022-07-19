Tulane University School of Medicine offers latest in breast cancer technologies

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but there are a few simple things to be aware of all year long.

Breast cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed among women. The equivalent of a Boeing 747 full of women get diagnosed every day.

The guidelines suggest that you should start getting mammograms at the age of 40. It’s also good to know that 8 out of 10 women who are diagnosed don’t have a family history of breast cancer.

The technology that Tulane doctors use these days bears no resemblance to what was in the clinic even 20 years ago. That allows us to offer women the same chance of cure or reducing the likelihood that they’ll develop skin irritation or have symptoms down the road.

