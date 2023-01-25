Tulane University School of Medicine offers options on breast cancer treatment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/.

There are many options when it comes to the surgical management of breast cancer.

Patients should have all the answers at hand before they make an ultimate decision.

One of the great aspects about the team approach to breast cancer is that we can coordinate the cares and such that the patient presents with a large tumor. But if you really want to preserve the body, we can coordinate the timing to chemotherapy give that first decrease the size of the tumor, so we can then potentially preserve breast tissue where we otherwise would have needed to move in collaboration with physicians and other disciplines.

This is very important to the optimal care of the patient, so we’re developing multidisciplinary clinics on the North Shore where patients can see their medical oncologist, radiation oncologist, plastic surgeon all on the same setting to help optimize the plant and expedite the time to treatment.