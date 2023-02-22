Tulane University School of Medicine to open Center for Brain Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/.

Tulane University School of Medicine has recently announced the establishment of a new Center for Brain Health, thanks to a generous gift that will allow them to address critical issues faced by military veterans. The Center will focus on the treatment of mild and moderate traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress, moral injury, and substance use disorders.

Many veterans suffer from unrecognized and untreated traumatic brain injuries, which can impact their ability to process and think clearly. This lack of clarity can lead to thoughts of suicide, which the Center hopes to address by treating the underlying issues. By providing treatment for post-traumatic stress, brain injuries, anxiety, and depression, the Center aims to reduce the occurrence of veteran suicide.

The Center for Brain Health will serve as a resource for veterans and their families, offering comprehensive evaluation and treatment options. It will also serve as a center for research and education, focusing on the development of new treatment protocols and therapies to improve the lives of veterans.

Tulane University is proud to be a leader in this important area of research and treatment. The establishment of the Center for Brain Health is a significant step forward in addressing the critical needs of military veterans and their families. By providing expert care and innovative treatments, the Center will make a positive impact on the lives of those who have served our country.