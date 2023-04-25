Tulane University School of Medicine uses new, state-of-the-art technology to capture human movement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/

With new, state-of-the-art technology, Tulane University School of Medicine shares knowledge about a system that captures human movement.

The Noraxon System is a markerless motion analysis system that uses accelerometers instead of motion capture cameras to capture human movement, not just in a lab setting but also in a very functional setting.

Tulane uses it to study human movement, both normal and movement after injury and during a recovery phase.

We’ve been able to look at things from an injury prediction standpoint, which also leads to a performance perspective, but not limited to an athletic point of view. We’re really reevaluating how we return them to their full function.

