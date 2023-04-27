Tulane University School of Medicine: What is Prep?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/

Louisiana ranked fourth in the nation for HIV cases by population. New Orleans ranked in the top 10 among large metropolitan areas. Nearly a quarter of all new HIV diagnoses occurred among individuals 13 to 24.

Everyone who’s sexually active should be aware of prep, which is HIV Pre-exposure Prophylaxis. Prep is available as a daily oral medication or as an injection given every two months after initial starter doses. When used properly PREP is very effective, over 90% effective in preventing sexual transmission.

