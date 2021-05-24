Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://medicine.tulane.edu

Ear infections are pretty common during a persons lifetime. They can effect a young child or an adult of any age. If your infection has been persistent or recurring for more than 3 months, it’s probably time to see a doctor.

Recurring ear infections can cause long term damage to both the ear drum and the bones of hearing. The smallest bones in the body. Fortunately this can all be repaired with surgery. We consider the surgical options whenever the medical options, like antibiotics and ear drops do not work anymore. In that situation, surgery is usually the more effective option.

Recurring ear infections can very commonly cause a hole in the ear drum. This hole will remain there and lead to more infections and hearing loss until it is repaired in the operating room. The surgery takes about 1 to 2 hours. The patient is asleep in the operating room for it, and they will wake up and go home the same day.

