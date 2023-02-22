Tulane University works to help adolescents with healthcare

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about [Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/.

Adolescence and young adulthood represent critical opportunities to promote health across the lifespan. However, in Louisiana, nearly a third of adolescents have not had an annual visit in the past year. This is concerning as most causes of illness and death among young people are preventable. To address this issue, the Tulane Doctors Adolescent and Young Adult Health Clinic provides preventive healthcare services for individuals up to age 26.

During the adolescent period, it’s important to screen for health conditions like early onset diabetes, as well as hypertension, cholesterol problems, and other illnesses that may run in families that are unique to the adolescent time period. The annual health care visit is typically covered by insurance, making it an affordable option for families.

The providers at Tulane Doctors Adolescent and Young Adult Health Clinic are committed to offering comprehensive and compassionate care to their patients. Their services include preventive care, mental health screenings, and access to contraception, among others. They recognize the importance of building trust with their patients and creating a safe environment where young people can ask questions and receive honest answers.

By providing preventative adolescent healthcare, Tulane Doctors Adolescent and Young Adult Health Clinic aims to empower young people to take control of their health and well-being. This can help them establish healthy habits that will last a lifetime and reduce the risk of developing chronic conditions later in life. Adolescents and young adults who receive regular preventive care are more likely to lead healthy, productive lives, and Tulane Doctors Adolescent and Young Adult Health Clinic is committed to supporting them on this journey.