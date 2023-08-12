Why Surgical Management of Breast Cancer Is Important

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/

There are many options when it comes to the surgical management of breast cancer. Tulane University School of Medicine makes sure patients have all the answers at hand before they make an ultimate decision.

According to Dr. Ralph Corsetti, one of the great aspects of the team’s approach to breast cancer is that the team can create customized, care plans for patients.

“We can coordinate the timing of the chemotherapy, and decrease the size of the tumor to preserve the breast,” said Corsetti.

Corsetti said collaboration with physicians in other disciplines is very important to the optimal care of the patient.

“We’re developing multidisciplinary clinics on the North Shore where patients can see their medical oncologist, radiation oncologists, plastic surgeon, and surgeon oncologists all in the same setting if need be to help optimize the plan and expedite the time to treatment,” said Corsetti.

If you'd like to make an appointment with Dr. Corsetti, (985) 900-7071.

If you’d like to make an appointment with Dr. Corsetti, (985) 900-7071.