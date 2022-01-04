Wound care is important for recovery from surgeries

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Plastic surgery is a broad scope specialty, covering all parts of the human body.

Dr. Abby Chaffin, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon with Tulane University School of Medicine, focuses on wound care.

Some wounds actually require specialized surgery to heal, such as pressure injuries, like bedsores and decubitus ulcers. Pressure injuries sometimes need a surgical flap (tissue taken from another part of the body) in order to heal.

