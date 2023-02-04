Saturday's contest that pits the Memphis Tigers (17-5, 7-2 AAC) versus the Tulane Green Wave (14-7, 7-3 AAC) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, who are the favorites in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) against Tulane. The two sides are projected to go under the 161.5 total.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -6.5

Memphis -6.5 Point Total: 161.5

Tulane vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 80, Tulane 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (-6.5)



Memphis (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (161.5)



Memphis has gone 9-9-0 against the spread, while Tulane's ATS record this season is 9-10-0. A total of 10 out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and 12 of the Green Wave's games have gone over. The two teams put up 160.8 points per game combined, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Tulane has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave have covered nine times in 19 games with a spread this year.

Tulane loses the rebound battle by an average of 6.0 boards. It collects 29.7 rebounds per game (293rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.7.

Tulane makes 1.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.5 (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4.

Tulane has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (31st in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (38th in college basketball).

