Saturday's game between the Grambling Lady Tigers (6-16) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-21) going head to head at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Grambling Lady Tigers head into this contest after a 57-53 loss to Alabama A&M on Monday.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 70, Texas Southern 68

Grambling Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers picked up their best win of the season on January 4, when they took down the Texas Southern Lady Tigers, who rank No. 263 in our computer rankings, 76-69.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins

52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 264) on February 4

66-60 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 2

69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on November 18

71-57 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 21

71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on January 9

Grambling Performance Insights