Saturday's game features the McNeese Cowgirls (9-14) and the New Orleans Privateers (5-16) clashing at Lakefront Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for McNeese according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Privateers earned an 83-68 victory against Nicholls.

New Orleans vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 67, New Orleans 65

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

On January 28, the Privateers picked up their signature win of the season, a 59-42 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in our computer rankings.

New Orleans has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 228) on January 5

70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 21

71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on November 14

83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on February 9

New Orleans Performance Insights