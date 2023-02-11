SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (14-8) and Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-18) squaring off at University Center (LA) has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SE Louisiana, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
Last time out, the Lions won on Thursday 72-64 over McNeese.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 72, Nicholls 53
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- The Lions captured their best win of the season on February 4, when they beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who rank No. 220 in our computer rankings, 59-51.
- SE Louisiana has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (10).
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on January 12
- 63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 5
- 78-68 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on November 11
- 72-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on February 9
- 72-50 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on February 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.2 points per game (257th in college basketball) and give up 54.6 per contest (15th in college basketball).
- On offense, SE Louisiana is scoring 57.7 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (61.2 points per game) is 3.5 PPG higher.
- The Lions are posting 66.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (56.8).
- SE Louisiana surrenders 47.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 60.6 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Lions have been scoring 57.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 61.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.