The East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) will try to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Pirates allow to opponents.

Tulane is 15-0 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Green Wave are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 82nd.

The Green Wave record 12.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Pirates allow (70.1).

When Tulane puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 16-3.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Tulane is averaging 3.1 fewer points per game (84.4) than it is away from home (87.5).

In 2022-23, the Green Wave are surrendering 73.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 85.3.

At home, Tulane is averaging 0.4 fewer threes per game (7.8) than on the road (8.2). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (35.3%).

Tulane Schedule