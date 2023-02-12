The South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) will try to extend a 24-game win run when they host the LSU Lady Tigers (23-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The Lady Tigers have won 23 games in a row.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

LSU vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers put up an average of 86.7 points per game, 38.4 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

LSU is 23-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

When it scores more than 48.3 points, LSU is 23-0.

The Gamecocks average 28 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Tigers allow (54.3).

South Carolina has a 24-0 record when putting up more than 54.3 points.

South Carolina is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 86.7 points.

The Gamecocks are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Lady Tigers concede to opponents (33.2%).

The Lady Tigers shoot 48% from the field, just 18% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

