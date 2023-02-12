How to Watch the LSU vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) will try to extend a 24-game win run when they host the LSU Lady Tigers (23-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The Lady Tigers have won 23 games in a row.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
LSU vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers put up an average of 86.7 points per game, 38.4 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- LSU is 23-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- When it scores more than 48.3 points, LSU is 23-0.
- The Gamecocks average 28 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Tigers allow (54.3).
- South Carolina has a 24-0 record when putting up more than 54.3 points.
- South Carolina is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 86.7 points.
- The Gamecocks are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Lady Tigers concede to opponents (33.2%).
- The Lady Tigers shoot 48% from the field, just 18% higher than the Gamecocks concede.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/30/2023
|Tennessee
|W 76-68
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/2/2023
|Georgia
|W 82-77
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 72-66
|Reed Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
