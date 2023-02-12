Sunday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (13-11) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-7) at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Tulane taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 12.

The Green Wave's last outing was a 69-61 loss to Wichita State on Thursday.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulane vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 70, Tulsa 65

Tulane Schedule Analysis

The Green Wave's best victory of the season came against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings. The Green Wave secured the 64-50 road win on January 17.

Tulane has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 92) on December 7

77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 117) on January 21

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on January 11

71-49 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on December 21

67-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on December 11

Tulane Performance Insights