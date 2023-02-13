Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Grambling Lady Tigers (7-16) and the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (10-13) facing off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center (on February 13) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for Grambling.
The Lady Tigers head into this game after a 63-57 win against Texas Southern on Saturday.
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 70, Prairie View A&M 63
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers took down the No. 263-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas Southern Lady Tigers, 63-57, on February 11, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Lady Tigers have five losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-69 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 4
- 52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 264) on February 4
- 66-60 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 2
- 69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on November 18
- 71-57 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 21
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a -192 scoring differential, falling short by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 56.1 points per game to rank 327th in college basketball and are allowing 64.5 per contest to rank 189th in college basketball.
- Grambling's offense has been more effective in SWAC games this year, averaging 59 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 56.1 PPG.
- The Lady Tigers are averaging 58.8 points per game this year at home, which is 4.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (54.7).
- Grambling is ceding 62 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.4 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (63.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Tigers have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 56.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 56.1 they've put up over the course of this season.
