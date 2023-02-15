Wednesday's game that pits the Tulane Green Wave (14-11) against the SMU Mustangs (15-7) at Devlin Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Tulane, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Green Wave enter this contest following a 69-67 win over Tulsa on Sunday.

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tulane vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 71, SMU 59

Tulane Schedule Analysis

The Green Wave's best victory of the season came against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings. The Green Wave picked up the 64-50 road win on January 17.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tulane is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 92) on December 7

69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 117) on February 12

77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 117) on January 21

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on January 11

71-49 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tulane Performance Insights