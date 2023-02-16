LSU vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) at 9:00 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 71-63 victory for LSU, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Tigers head into this contest following an 88-64 loss to South Carolina on Sunday.
LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
LSU vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 71, Ole Miss 63
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' best win of the season came in a 76-68 victory on January 30 against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four).
- LSU has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 30) on January 23
- 79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 19
- 69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 29
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 48) on February 2
- 87-55 over Oregon State (No. 67) on December 18
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers average 85.8 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 55.7 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +722 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.1 points per game.
- LSU is averaging 76.8 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 9 fewer points per game than its overall average (85.8).
- Offensively the Lady Tigers have played better at home this season, posting 90.6 points per game, compared to 74.7 per game on the road.
- Defensively, LSU has been better at home this year, surrendering 52.8 points per game, compared to 61.0 in away games.
- On offense, the Lady Tigers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 76.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 85.8 they've put up over the course of this season.
