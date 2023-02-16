How to Watch the LSU vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) will host the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) after victories in 15 straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score an average of 70.9 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 55.7 the Lady Tigers allow.
- Ole Miss has a 20-5 record when giving up fewer than 85.8 points.
- Ole Miss is 20-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.
- The Lady Tigers put up 85.8 points per game, 31.1 more points than the 54.7 the Rebels allow.
- LSU is 23-1 when scoring more than 54.7 points.
- LSU's record is 20-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 47.7% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.
- The Rebels make 38.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Georgia
|W 82-77
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 72-66
|Reed Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 88-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
