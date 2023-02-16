Thursday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (15-11) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-18) clashing at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-52 victory for heavily favored Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 16.

The Warhawks are coming off of a 108-82 loss to Troy in their most recent game on Saturday.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 74, UL Monroe 52

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

When the Warhawks beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who are ranked No. 226 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 81-66, it was their best victory of the year so far.

UL Monroe has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).

UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins

73-71 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 7

69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 28

69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on December 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UL Monroe Performance Insights