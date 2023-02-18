Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-11) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-17) matching up at First National Bank Arena (on February 18) at 5:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 victory for Louisiana.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Ragin' Cajuns secured a 57-46 victory against UL Monroe.
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 67, Arkansas State 60
Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- The Ragin' Cajuns took down the Houston Cougars (No. 76-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 55-48 win on November 7 -- their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisiana is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.
- The Red Wolves have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (eight).
Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-51 on the road over Texas State (No. 159) on January 7
- 61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on January 19
- 54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 169) on November 27
- 68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on January 26
- 60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 202) on November 25
Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.7 points per game (300th in college basketball) and allow 57.3 per outing (35th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Louisiana is putting up more points (62.1 per game) than it is overall (58.7) in 2022-23.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are putting up more points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (57.9).
- At home, Louisiana allows 53.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 60.1.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are posting 64.1 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 5.4 more than their average for the season (58.7).
