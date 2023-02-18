Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-10) against the Charlotte 49ers (11-13) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Louisiana Tech. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Techsters earned a 57-44 win over North Texas.
Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 64, Charlotte 63
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 5, the Lady Techsters beat the Rice Owls (No. 95 in our computer rankings) by a score of 79-74.
- Louisiana Tech has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 155) on November 27
- 62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 193) on December 29
- 81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 202) on January 11
- 57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 202) on February 16
- 76-65 at home over Florida International (No. 206) on February 9
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters put up 65.4 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per outing (63rd in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.
- Louisiana Tech scores fewer points in conference action (63.5 per game) than overall (65.4).
- At home the Lady Techsters are putting up 69.5 points per game, 10.1 more than they are averaging on the road (59.4).
- Louisiana Tech concedes 60.5 points per game at home, and 59.8 on the road.
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Techsters are tallying 63.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 65.4.
