Saturday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (15-11) and Cincinnati Bearcats (9-16) going head to head at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Green Wave are coming off of a 52-50 win over SMU in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Tulane vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tulane vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 67, Cincinnati 60

Tulane Schedule Analysis

When the Green Wave took down the SMU Mustangs, the No. 79 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 52-50 on February 15, it was their best win of the season so far.

Tulane has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Bearcats have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 102) on December 7

77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 113) on January 21

69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 113) on February 12

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 130) on January 11

64-50 on the road over UCF (No. 191) on January 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tulane Performance Insights