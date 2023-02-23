Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Thomas Assembly Center has the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-10) matching up with the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-11) at 7:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 68-65 win for Louisiana Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Lady Techsters head into this game after an 83-79 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Western Kentucky 65
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Techsters notched their best win of the season on January 5, when they grabbed a 79-74 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisiana Tech is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- The Lady Techsters have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 157) on November 27
- 83-79 on the road over Charlotte (No. 194) on February 18
- 81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on January 11
- 57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 197) on February 16
- 62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 198) on December 29
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters average 66.1 points per game (161st in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per outing (77th in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.
- Offensively, Louisiana Tech is posting 64.8 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (66.1 points per game) is 1.3 PPG higher.
- The Lady Techsters average 69.5 points per game in home games, compared to 61.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Louisiana Tech is allowing 1.2 fewer points per game (60.5) than in road games (61.7).
- The Lady Techsters' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 63.7 points a contest compared to the 66.1 they've averaged this season.
