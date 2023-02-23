The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) face the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in SEC play. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers put up an average of 85.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 70.2 the Commodores give up.
  • LSU is 20-0 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, LSU is 21-0.
  • The Commodores record 67.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers allow.
  • When Vanderbilt totals more than 56.7 points, it is 12-10.
  • Vanderbilt has a 12-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.3 points.
  • This season the Commodores are shooting 36.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Lady Tigers give up.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 47.3% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Commodores concede.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ South Carolina L 88-64 Colonial Life Arena
2/16/2023 Ole Miss W 69-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/19/2023 @ Florida W 90-79 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/23/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2023 Mississippi State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

