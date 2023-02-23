Thursday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (6-18) and the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-22) at Lakefront Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57 and heavily favors New Orleans to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Privateers are coming off of an 82-81 loss to Northwestern State in their last game on Saturday.

New Orleans vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 71, Nicholls 57

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers captured their best win of the season on January 28, when they took down the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 141 in our computer rankings, 59-42.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, New Orleans is 5-12 (.294%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on January 5

70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 311) on January 21

65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on February 11

71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 344) on November 14

83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 355) on February 9

New Orleans Performance Insights