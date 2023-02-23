Nicholls vs. New Orleans Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the New Orleans Privateers (6-18) against the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-22) at Lakefront Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of New Orleans, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Lady Colonels' last game on Monday ended in a 77-70 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce.
Nicholls vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
Nicholls vs. New Orleans Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 71, Nicholls 57
Nicholls Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Colonels beat the Lamar Cardinals in an 80-74 win on January 12. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Nicholls is 2-13 (.133%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on November 13
- 84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on November 26
Nicholls Performance Insights
- The Lady Colonels put up 57.3 points per game (316th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (338th in college basketball). They have a -391 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.1 points per game.
- In Southland action, Nicholls has averaged 1.6 more points (58.9) than overall (57.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Colonels are scoring 6.8 more points per game at home (59.8) than on the road (53.0).
- At home, Nicholls allows 69.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 74.8.
- While the Lady Colonels are scoring 57.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, producing 58.4 a contest.
