Thursday's game features the Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13) and the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-14) clashing at McDermott Center (on February 23) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-57 victory for Incarnate Word.

The Lady Demons' last game on Saturday ended in an 82-81 victory against New Orleans.

Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 64, Northwestern State 57

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Demons beat the Lamar Cardinals, who are ranked No. 181 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 54-52, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 11

59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on January 26

82-81 at home over New Orleans (No. 316) on February 18

62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on January 12

79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 333) on December 10

Northwestern State Performance Insights