Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13) and the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-14) clashing at McDermott Center (on February 23) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-57 victory for Incarnate Word.
The Lady Demons' last game on Saturday ended in an 82-81 victory against New Orleans.
Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction
- Prediction: Incarnate Word 64, Northwestern State 57
Northwestern State Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Demons beat the Lamar Cardinals, who are ranked No. 181 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 54-52, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 11
- 59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on January 26
- 82-81 at home over New Orleans (No. 316) on February 18
- 62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on January 12
- 79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 333) on December 10
Northwestern State Performance Insights
- The Lady Demons are being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -148 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.4 points per game (271st in college basketball), and allow 66.3 per contest (237th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Northwestern State has scored 60.3 points per game in Southland play, and 60.4 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Demons are averaging 10.2 more points per game at home (65.3) than away (55.1).
- At home, Northwestern State concedes 56.8 points per game. On the road, it allows 76.6.
- While the Lady Demons are putting up 60.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 58.5 points per contest.
