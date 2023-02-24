UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-19) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-21) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Appalachian State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 24.
The Warhawks head into this game following a 98-73 loss to Arkansas State on Wednesday.
UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Appalachian State 75, UL Monroe 63
UL Monroe Schedule Analysis
- The Warhawks notched their best win of the season on January 7, when they took down the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers, who rank No. 209 in our computer rankings, 73-71.
- According to the RPI, the Mountaineers have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
- UL Monroe has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).
UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 258) on December 29
- 69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on December 19
- 69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 345) on January 28
UL Monroe Performance Insights
- The Warhawks are being outscored by 6.7 points per game, with a -187 scoring differential overall. They put up 65 points per game (181st in college basketball), and give up 71.7 per contest (330th in college basketball).
- In conference play, UL Monroe is averaging fewer points (64.6 per game) than it is overall (65) in 2022-23.
- At home the Warhawks are putting up 69.2 points per game, 9.8 more than they are averaging away (59.4).
- UL Monroe gives up 66.7 points per game at home, and 78.3 on the road.
- The Warhawks are compiling 65.9 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.
