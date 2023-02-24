The UL Monroe Warhawks (11-19, 7-10 Sun Belt) will try to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-19, 3-14 Sun Belt) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

UL Monroe has put together a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 12 out of the Warhawks' 27 games this season have hit the over.

Arkansas State has compiled an 11-15-1 record against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 27 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.