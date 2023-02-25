Saturday's game at Al Lawson Center has the Grambling Lady Tigers (7-18) taking on the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Grambling, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Lady Tigers' last outing on Saturday ended in a 54-50 loss to Southern.

Grambling vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Grambling vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 64, Florida A&M 61

Grambling Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 265 in our computer rankings, on January 2 by a score of 66-60, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rattlerettes are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 163rd-most defeats.

Grambling has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins

52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 269) on February 4

69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 318) on November 18

71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 330) on January 9

63-57 at home over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 11

76-69 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on January 4

Grambling Performance Insights