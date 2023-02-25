The New York Knicks (34-27) are 3-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSNO

MSG and BSNO Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Pelicans vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 117 - Pelicans 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3)

Knicks (- 3) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Pelicans (28-31-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.1% of the time, 7.4% less often than the Knicks (33-27-1) this season.

New York (11-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (57.9%) than New Orleans (4-15-1) does as a 3+-point underdog (20%).

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.5% of the time this season (32 out of 61). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (32 out of 60).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 10-21, while the Knicks are 19-10 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2022-23, New Orleans is 14th in the NBA on offense (114.8 points scored per game) and 16th on defense (113.5 points allowed).

With 25.7 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the league.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 22nd and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

New Orleans attempts 34.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 65.6% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.

