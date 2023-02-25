Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 25
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (34-27) are 3-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSNO
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Pelicans vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 117 - Pelicans 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- The Pelicans (28-31-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.1% of the time, 7.4% less often than the Knicks (33-27-1) this season.
- New York (11-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (57.9%) than New Orleans (4-15-1) does as a 3+-point underdog (20%).
- New York and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.5% of the time this season (32 out of 61). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (32 out of 60).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 10-21, while the Knicks are 19-10 as moneyline favorites.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, New Orleans is 14th in the NBA on offense (114.8 points scored per game) and 16th on defense (113.5 points allowed).
- With 25.7 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the league.
- With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 22nd and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- New Orleans attempts 34.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 65.6% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.
