The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4), who have won four straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN3) on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Raiders' 74 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 60.8 the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.
  • When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 66.2 points, it is 18-2.
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 22-3 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • The Lady Techsters score 66.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 56 the Lady Raiders allow.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 56 points.
  • Louisiana Tech is 15-9 when it allows fewer than 74 points.
  • This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 35.2% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Lady Raiders give up.
  • The Lady Raiders make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 6.9% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ North Texas W 57-44 UNT Coliseum
2/18/2023 @ Charlotte W 83-79 Dale F. Halton Arena
2/23/2023 Western Kentucky W 70-65 Thomas Assembly Center
2/25/2023 Middle Tennessee - Thomas Assembly Center
3/2/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
3/4/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

