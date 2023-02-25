SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the SE Louisiana Lions (17-9) and the McNeese Cowgirls (10-17) clashing at University Center (LA) in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-54 victory for heavily favored SE Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
Last time out, the Lions lost 66-54 to Lamar on Thursday.
SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 72, McNeese 54
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- The Lions' best win this season came in a 59-51 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on February 4.
- SE Louisiana has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 187) on January 12
- 66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 18
- 46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on January 21
- 84-57 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 267) on December 13
- 63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 278) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions' +197 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.4 points per game (238th in college basketball) while allowing 54.8 per outing (12th in college basketball).
- SE Louisiana's offense has been worse in Southland action this year, putting up 60.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.4 PPG.
- The Lions are scoring 68.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 11 more points than they're averaging on the road (57.7).
- In 2022-23, SE Louisiana is surrendering 47.9 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 59.9.
- The Lions' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 63.5 points per contest compared to the 62.4 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.