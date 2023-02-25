The Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-5) host the Dallas Stars (30-16-12, losers of five in a row) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Saturday, February 25 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Stars (+100) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won seven (41.2%).

Dallas is 6-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Stars, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Dallas has played 25 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 187 (14th) Goals 186 (15th) 161 (9th) Goals Allowed 149 (3rd) 32 (24th) Power Play Goals 40 (15th) 30 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (6th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has gone over the total once over its last 10 games.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 3.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1.

The Stars have scored 186 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.

The Stars have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 149 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

Their fifth-best goal differential is +37.

