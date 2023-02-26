Sunday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-62 win as our model heavily favors LSU.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Tigers secured an 82-63 win over Vanderbilt.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: LSU 74, Mississippi State 62

LSU Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers picked up their signature win of the season on January 30, a 76-68 home victory.
  • The Lady Tigers have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
  • LSU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).
  • The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 16
  • 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 23
  • 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 43) on February 2
  • 79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on January 19
  • 69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 29

LSU Performance Insights

  • The Lady Tigers average 85.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 57.0 per contest (31st in college basketball). They have a +761 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28.1 points per game.
  • In conference games, LSU averages fewer points per game (77.5) than its season average (85.1).
  • Offensively, the Lady Tigers have fared better at home this season, averaging 89.1 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game on the road.
  • LSU allows 53.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 63.2 away from home.
  • The Lady Tigers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 78.7 points a contest compared to the 85.1 they've averaged this season.

