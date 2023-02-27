Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game that pits the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-16) versus the Grambling Lady Tigers (8-18) at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on February 27.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 61-46 win against Florida A&M.
Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 63, Grambling 59
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- Against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers on January 2, the Lady Tigers picked up their signature win of the season, a 66-60 road victory.
Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 262) on February 4
- 69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on November 18
- 71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 9
- 61-46 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on February 25
- 63-57 at home over Texas Southern (No. 336) on February 11
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' -188 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.2 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (159th in college basketball).
- In SWAC games, Grambling has averaged 2.4 more points (58.6) than overall (56.2) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Tigers average 57.9 points per game. Away, they average 55.1.
- At home, Grambling concedes 61.6 points per game. On the road, it gives up 62.3.
- The Lady Tigers have played better offensively in their past 10 games, putting up 57.1 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average of 56.2.
