Monday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (13-13) and Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-22) matching up at Al Lawson Center has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 27.

The Lady Jaguars took care of business in their last matchup 58-40 against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Southern vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 66, Florida A&M 57

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaguars defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers in a 69-52 win on February 11. It was their signature win of the season.

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

58-40 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 271) on February 25

65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 271) on January 9

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 276) on January 14

54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 276) on February 18

65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on January 28

Southern Performance Insights