New Orleans vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the McNeese Cowgirls (10-18) and New Orleans Privateers (8-18) matching up at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of McNeese, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Privateers are coming off of a 62-61 victory against Lamar in their most recent game on Saturday.
New Orleans vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
New Orleans vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: McNeese 66, New Orleans 65
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- Against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 28, the Privateers picked up their signature win of the season, a 59-42 home victory.
- New Orleans has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (12).
New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-61 on the road over Lamar (No. 184) on February 25
- 60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 184) on January 5
- 70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 316) on January 21
- 65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on February 11
- 71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 335) on November 14
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers' -144 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.9 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per outing (238th in college basketball).
- In conference play, New Orleans is putting up more points (62.6 per game) than it is overall (60.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Privateers score 63 points per game. Away, they average 59.3.
- New Orleans is giving up fewer points at home (60.3 per game) than on the road (70.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Privateers are scoring 65.3 points per contest, 4.4 more than their season average (60.9).
