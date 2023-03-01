Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-13) and the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-16) at Prather Coliseum should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Incarnate Word coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Demons enter this game following an 82-54 loss to Texas A&M-CC on Saturday.
Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction
- Prediction: Incarnate Word 62, Northwestern State 60
Northwestern State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Demons beat the Lamar Cardinals in a 54-52 win on January 28. It was their signature victory of the season.
Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on February 11
- 59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on January 26
- 82-81 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on February 18
- 62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on January 12
- 79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 10
Northwestern State Performance Insights
- The Lady Demons' -185 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.1 points per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (251st in college basketball).
- With 59.8 points per game in Southland action, Northwestern State is putting up 0.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (60.1 PPG).
- In home games, the Lady Demons are averaging 10.1 more points per game (65.3) than they are away from home (55.2).
- In 2022-23, Northwestern State is giving up 56.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 76.3.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Demons have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 59 points per contest over that span compared to the 60.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.
