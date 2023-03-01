Wednesday's game that pits the SE Louisiana Lions (18-9) versus the Houston Christian Huskies (11-17) at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Lions won their most recent outing 67-50 against McNeese on Saturday.

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 64, Houston Christian 55

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

When the Lions beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked No. 161 in our computer rankings, on January 12 by a score of 53-46, it was their signature win of the season so far.

SE Louisiana has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on February 4

84-57 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 257) on December 13

46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on January 21

66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on February 18

72-50 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on February 2

SE Louisiana Performance Insights