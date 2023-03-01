Tulane vs. East Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 1
Wednesday's AAC slate will see the Tulane Green Wave (17-9, 10-5 AAC) square off against the East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 5-10 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.
Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Tulane vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-6.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Tulane (-6.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Tulane (-6.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
Tulane vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- Tulane is 12-14-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Green Wave's 26 games this season have hit the over.
- East Carolina has put together a 16-11-1 record against the spread this year.
- Pirates games have hit the over 15 out of 28 times this year.
Tulane Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Tulane is 67th in college basketball. It is way below that, 88th, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tulane has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
