Wednesday's AAC slate will see the Tulane Green Wave (17-9, 10-5 AAC) square off against the East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 5-10 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Tulane vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Tulane is 12-14-0 ATS this season.

A total of 16 out of the Green Wave's 26 games this season have hit the over.

East Carolina has put together a 16-11-1 record against the spread this year.

Pirates games have hit the over 15 out of 28 times this year.

Tulane Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Tulane is 67th in college basketball. It is way below that, 88th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tulane has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

