Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has the Grambling Lady Tigers (9-18) squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-13) at 6:00 PM (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a 61-58 win for Grambling, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Lady Tigers head into this contest on the heels of a 59-52 win against Bethune-Cookman on Monday.
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 61, Alabama A&M 58
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- On January 2, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 66-60 victory over the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 256) in our computer rankings.
Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 262) on February 4
- 59-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on February 27
- 69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on November 18
- 71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 9
- 61-46 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on February 25
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have been outscored by 6.7 points per game (scoring 56.3 points per game to rank 328th in college basketball while giving up 63.0 per outing to rank 141st in college basketball) and have a -181 scoring differential overall.
- Grambling is posting 58.6 points per game this year in conference action, which is 2.3 more points per game than its overall average (56.3).
- The Lady Tigers score 57.9 points per game at home, compared to 55.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Grambling has played better at home this season, surrendering 61.6 points per game, compared to 61.7 away from home.
- The Lady Tigers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 55.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.4 points fewer than the 56.3 they've scored this season.
