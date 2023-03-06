The No. 6 seed McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) will head into the Southland Tournament against the No. 7 seed New Orleans Privateers (8-19) on Monday at The Legacy Center, beginning at 2:30 PM.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

The Privateers' 60.7 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 69.2 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 6-6 when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.

New Orleans is 4-2 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

The 64.5 points per game the Cowgirls average are the same as the Privateers allow.

McNeese has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

McNeese has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.

New Orleans Schedule