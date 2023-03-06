Stars vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (34-16-13) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Calgary Flames (27-23-13), who have lost five in a row, on Monday, March 6 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-135)
|Flames (+115)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 26 of their 42 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.9%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has a 20-11 record (winning 64.5% of its games).
- The Stars have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 29 of 63 games this season.
Stars vs. Flames Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|208 (11th)
|Goals
|193 (19th)
|163 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|193 (14th)
|44 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (19th)
|34 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (16th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Five of Dallas' past 10 games went over.
- The Stars have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 208 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 163 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +45.
