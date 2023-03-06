How to Watch the UConn vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The top-seeded UConn Huskies (28-5) is set to face off against the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (28-5) in the Big East Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The game on Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena starts at 7:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average 12.4 more points per game (71.1) than the Huskies allow (58.7).
- Villanova has put together a 25-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
- UConn's record is 22-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Huskies record 17.8 more points per game (76) than the Wildcats give up (58.2).
- UConn has a 26-4 record when scoring more than 58.2 points.
- Villanova has a 25-5 record when allowing fewer than 76 points.
- The Huskies are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, 11.4% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (37.7%).
- The Wildcats make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 9.7% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|Xavier
|W 60-51
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|3/4/2023
|Georgetown
|W 69-39
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|Marquette
|W 81-52
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/6/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|W 83-56
|Walsh Gymnasium
|3/4/2023
|DePaul
|W 71-70
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|Creighton
|W 63-61
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/6/2023
|UConn
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.