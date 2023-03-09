Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the UTEP Miners (19-10) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-11) at Ford Center at The Star should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with UTEP taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 9.
The Lady Techsters head into this matchup after a 65-60 victory against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 66, Louisiana Tech 65
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Techsters took down the Rice Owls, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-74 on January 5, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- Louisiana Tech has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-74 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 5
- 70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 123) on February 23
- 62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 163) on December 29
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 170) on November 27
- 81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 208) on January 11
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game (posting 66 points per game, 162nd in college basketball, and conceding 60.8 per outing, 83rd in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Louisiana Tech has put up 65 points per game in C-USA action, and 66 overall.
- The Lady Techsters score 68.8 points per game at home, and 62.7 away.
- At home Louisiana Tech is giving up 60.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than it is away (61.6).
- The Lady Techsters are tallying 66.7 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 66.
